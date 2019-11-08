Pete Hegseth Introduces Erik Prince And His 'So Called' War Crimes

Your moment of Fox and Friends nausea for a Friday. Pete Hegseth being all chummy with Blackwater founder Erik Prince.

Hegseth has been pushing Trump, on television and in face-to-face lobbying meetings, to pardon war criminals convicted of killing civilians. Daily Beast:

If the president pardons U.S. servicemen...involved in high-profile cases of gunning down civilians or killing detainees...accused and convicted of war crimes, you can thank one of Donald Trump’s favorite cable-news hosts. Trump had previously considered [Hegseth] for senior posts in his administration...

Supports war criminals but doesn’t support Lt Col vindman because his sworn testimony isn’t liked by dear leader — Kalani (@palliserkalani) November 8, 2019

And this morning Hegseth referred to "so-called" war crimes. Adorable.