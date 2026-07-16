Blackburn Pretends Trump's Fixer At DOJ Is Mr. Law And Order

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who's also running for Governor of Tennessee, heaped praise on Todd Blanche during an appearance on Fox this Wednesday as Blanche was being grilled by Senators in the Judiciary Committee over his nomination for Attorney General.

Never mind Blanche's plot to help Trump retaliate against those he considered his enemies in Minnesota, or the fact that 100+ judges were recently seeking his disbarment, and for good reason, or his attempts to aid and abet Trump with election interference, or his attempts to help bury the Epstein files, and on and on with the reasons this man has absolutely no business running the Department of Justice.

Blackburn wants everyone to believe Blanche is Mr. Law and Order, rather than an enabler of the most corrupt President we've ever had who is robbing all of us blind while he and his family line their pockets. The fact that she and Harris Faulkner could get through this segment without being struck by lightning is just astounding.

FAULKNER: Senator, you just finished questioning acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. First of all, give us a couple of top lines from that. BLACKBURN: I think it's important to note one of the things he pointed out: violent crime is at the lowest level since the 1900s. We need to realize 1900 was the last time you had violent crime rates at this level. That is what the American people want to see. When I talk to Tennessee and Harris, they want to make certain their communities are safe. And under President Trump, they are delivering this. We talked in the hearing about Memphis and the great crime stats we're seeing — cutting violent crime in half in Memphis with the Memphis Safe Task Force and the partnership from the local, state, and federal level. That is important. We also touched on fraud. Tennesseans want to see proper use of their taxpayer money — they want to root out fraud. So we know that is an accomplishment, and he was able to talk about that this morning also. And, of course, we have to touch on Judge Boasberg and Jack Smith and the abuses that took place under the Biden DOJ.

They're all beating the "Arctic Frost" dead horse again, claiming Jack Smith lied under oath about obtaining their text records. I expect this to go nowhere despite the breathless pearl clutching and accusations from Sen. Chuck Grassley.