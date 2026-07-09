GOP Sen. Cramer Loves Trump Making Billions As President

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer excused Trump's profiteering from the Oval Office, claiming it would be rude to be angry at him since he's been successful in business.

Constitution’s Foreign and Domestic Emoluments Clauses be damned.

The office of the presidency was not meant for profiteering.

Trump was a real estate developer, not a crypto billionaire, before he took office. He's made billions off this new venture while holding the presidency, and everyone else who's invested has lost money.

CRAMER: Because the Clarity Act is a little, you know, we did pass it out of the committee, as you know, out of the Banking Committee with Democratic votes. But even the Democrats that voted for it in committee won't vote for it on the floor unless a couple things are straightened out. One of them being some of the ethics language, which I think, by the way, Democrats are insisting on because, simply because Donald Trump's the President. Right. And because he's successful at business, which is bizarre to me. I mean, if we punished every President who was successful at something and said they can't legislate, if they're a farmer like Jimmy Carter, they can't sign a farm bill.

Not one President has ever stamped his name on products, including Bibles and watches, to make a profit while in office in this country's history. Jimmy Carter didn't start a computer company like Apple while in office. His farming business was put in a blind trust that lost money when he left the White House.

An actual Congress would never allow it.

I mean, Hoover was in the mining business, for crying out loud. There are many potential conflicts, but in this case it's all about Donald Trump. There are a couple of those things. That's something that the White House is going to have to work out with Democrats, quite honestly.

Hoover retired from his mining companies years earlier. His son-in-law received billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia as a "loan."

Republicans cried like infants over Hillary and the Clinton Foundation. Every accusation was found wanting. Trump openly profits from being President.

The craven sucking up by fatuous nincompoops like Sen. Cramer is a cancer to US Democracy.

The republican led Congress should be tried as accomplices to Trump's pilfering.