Clueless GOP Senator Questions Having A Federal Minimum Wage

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota responded to Josh Hawley's attempt to raise the minimum wage by objecting to the existence of a federal minimum wage, claiming it's not necessary.

Senator Hawley, along with Democratic Sen. Peter Welch, are sponsoring the new bill that will raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour, starting in 2026.

VARNEY: This is just coming to us. Republican Senator Josh Hawley is going to introduce a new bill to raise the federal minimum wage to $15. The bill is co-sponsored by Democrat Peter Welch. This bill would also increase the minimum wage in subsequent years to keep up with inflation. The federal minimum wage right now is $7.25 What do you think about raising the federal minimum wage? CRAMER: Well, I don't even know why we have a quote federal minimum wage, to be honest, because I don't know anybody.

Where I come from in North Dakota, people are, you know, businesses are fortunate if they can get somebody for less than $15. And I think the market works really well, Stuart. And I think that when you raise a minimum wage of $15, you reduce the number of people who can get a beginner's job, work at a fast food restaurant, work whatever the case might be in the service sector or otherwise. So I don't, I just think manipulating markets with mandatory wages doesn't make any sense.

Republicans hate helping the working class and loath to raise the federal minimum wage requirements because then corporations lose money to the working class.

Sen Cramer should open up a history book sometime.

Without a minimum wage, today's workers would be lucky if they were still being paid $5.15 per hour, with no raise at all since 1997.