Stuart Varney Claims Raising The Minimum Wage Is 'A Tragedy'

Fox News and Fox Business not only have pundits on that act like Trump's state sponsored propaganda squads, but the network hosts and guests continually ignore facts to highlight the case for Trump and against the working class in America.

Case in point, the New York Business Journal writes, "So far this year, many New York City bars have shut its doors for reasons pertaining to rent."

Owner of the well known Coffee Shop in Union Square told the NY Post that “The times have changed in our industry,” he told The Post. “The rents are very high and now the minimum wage is going up and we have a huge number of employees.”

But watching Stuart Varney (salary three-quarters of a million, net worth reported to be ten million) on Fox and Friends with co-host Steve Doocy, they only cite one reason to blame for these eateries shutting down: cities insisting on "living wages."

Varney only focuses on the labor force because he hates the idea of the working class getting paid a decent wage for hard work.

And they always attack Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This time it's because she used to work at the closing coffee shop so they immediately began the smear campaign. I believe Ocasio was not a member of Congress when the minimum wage was raised, guys?

But let's blame it on her anyway and forget the outrageous rents.

Varney said, "Why is it about the close? Because it's going to $15 an hour minimum wage and the manager can't afford to run that business that kind of pricing structure for his labor."

Doocy actually put on the screen the quote from the manager from The Post, but they both ignored the high rent remark.

Hmmmm, I wonder why?

Then Varney went off.

Varney said, "Forgive me for using strong language, but I think this is a tragedy. We will never know how many thousands or millions of youngsters do not get their start in the workplace because they've been priced out of it. We're pricing out entry-level jobs. You know, there's no such thing as an entry-level job any longer. If you've got a job, it has to pay for a family of four, it's got to be a living wage."

↓ Story continues below ↓

He continued, "Well, what about those people that want to get in on the ground floor, learn a few skills, they're prepared to take a lower price per hour just to get in and get started? It's a tragedy that those people will not be getting those jobs. What a shame."

I can say this through my work experiences and talking to others who went to work during and after high school. Almost all young people that have ever taken a minimum wage job before increases began to do so not to get on the ground floor of a business, but to earn some extra cash to buy things with.

I'll grant you that you gain some work-type experience, but you don't get a job in the coffee shop in the hopes of becoming manager one day.

There are tremendous amounts of minimum wage jobs that are not part of the food services industry also...

Varney is the one overpaid for low-talent work.