Stuart Varney: It's Really A Great Time To Be A Worker, Isn't It?

FOX Business host Stuart Varney almost begrudgingly said that workers are benefiting for the first time in a long time.

Varney is usually very pro-corporation, pro-management, and makes believe wages will rise if we give big enough tax cuts to the business community.

His philosophy is of course a sham because history has taught us otherwise. But it was made much clearer after Traitor Trump's big tax break for the very wealthy, surprise, did not bring the promised economic growth.

Because of course, it didn't.

Varney's opening segment was about the problem companies are having hiring workers because of the Delta variant, and Varney admitted workers had more options than before.

"Government money keeps flowing. Wages and benefits rising. Plenty of incentives to return. It's really a great time to be a worker, isn't it?"

Workers have been getting the shaft for two decades and it took a f**king pandemic to give them a slight upper hand.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt noted that “no business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country.”

He said that as he signed into law the minimum wage. It was always meant to be a living wage.