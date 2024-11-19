GOP Senator Applauds Investigating US Generals For Treason

The always-wrong Fox Business host Larry Kudlow defended Donald Trump's plans to form a commission to investigate US generals over the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Sen. Kevin Cramer said he likes the idea.

Kudlow omits the fact that the Afghanistan withdrawal plan was negotiated and devised by the Trump administration.

KUDLOW: More than just talk. Discussions are going on about at least a commission to investigate the catastrophic cut and run from Afghanistan, which could mean it could go as far as treason. I don't I don't want to prejudge anything, but in your judgment as an Armed Services Committee member, what do you think? Should there be an investigative commission? One was never done. Nobody was ever fired as far as I know. What do you make of it, Senator Kramer? CRAMER: Well, first of all, Larry, I like the idea of doing it because, to your point, it's really never been looked into with a lot of information.

If anyone should be tried for treason it's Donald Trump and his cadre of treasonous minions in and out of government to try and overthrow the US government on January 6 2021. Being impeached for a second time by the House was futile with corrupt Republicans in the Senate.

Military actions are not computer algorithms. They can work out perfectly like small operations but they end up at times at the mercy of chance, and unforeseen mishaps.

This is Trump's retribution against military leaders who spoke out against his lack of knowledge and unscrupulous narcissism.