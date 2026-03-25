Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin blasted Ted Cruz' moronic subcommittee hearing about the 2020 election for refusing the testimony of Jack Smith, who is at the center of Republican Arctic Frost smears and lies.

The Supreme Court neutered Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's heinous and illegal hoarding of top-secret documents at Mar-A-Lago, but idiots like Sen. Ted Cruz are trying to claim Republicans were illegally spied on by Smith.

Cancun Cruz is trying to turn his Arctic Frost conspiracy nto something akin to Watergate, which is absurd on too many levels to explain here.

Sen. Durbinalso asked why Kash Patel hasn't been compelled to testify as well and then laid down the wood.

DURBIN: What has happened in the last six months? No action by the Republican leadership of this committee to bring the sole major witness of this event before the committee under oath to ask specific questions. Why? Why is this committee afraid to bring Jack Smith before it under oath? For six months, they have avoided it. You want to know why? They can continue the sham hearings over issues that don't exist. The majority has also refused to support committee Democrats' request to release volume two of Special Counsel Smith's report, which Senator Whitehouse noted.

Cruz claims Jack Smith illegally spied on Republicans in Congress during his investigation into Trump's document case.

Then why isn't Jack Smith the major witness in this hearing?

DURBIN: This hearing will not help a single person other than Donald Trump, and the Republican majority should do better for their constituents. A senator from Texas should know a dead horse when he sees one. This hearing is an attempt to throttle a dead horse to a gallop. These aren't, there aren't enough giddy-ups in the world to accomplish that goal, I yield.

Amen.

Cruz' only response was a pathetic one.

"For a Chicago man, that was an awful lot of rodeo references," Cruz replied.