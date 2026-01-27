Even Ted Cruz Is Forced To Be A Voice Of Reason

Pigs flying, cats and dogs sleeping together!
By Susie MadrakJanuary 27, 2026

Willie Geist seemed as surprised as I was when he introduced this Morning Joe clip today.

"Ted Cruz of Texas said the administration is taking the wrong tone in the aftermath of the shootings in Minnesota.

"Immediately when an incident like this happens, they come out guns blazing. That that we took out a violent terrorist. Hooray! And the problem is, particularly for someone not paying attention, if you're being told this is a mom of three and there's no indication, you know, she's not waving an ISIS flag or doesn't have a suicide vest around her.

"Yeah, escalating the rhetoric doesn't help, and it actually loses credibility. And so I would encourage the administration to be more measured, to recognize the tragedy and to say, we don't want anyone, anyone's lives to be lost. and the politicians who are pouring gasoline on the fire need to stop."

Whoa. That's how bad it is, that TED CRUZ is telling people to stop making it worse. I think I need my smelling salts and my fainting couch.

Now, it's commonly believed he's positioning himself to run against Vance for the Republican nomination, so he hasn't had an epiphany. But he might be semi-sincere when he points out it's stupid.

Ted Cruz bashes Vance and Trump in secret recordings
www.ms.now/news/ted-cru...

MS NOW (@ms.now) 2026-01-25T21:43:36.436Z

This is the first (and probably last) time I will defend Ted Cruz, but he also condemned the killing of George Floyd on similar grounds.

And speaking of novelties, this may be the only time Ted Cruz has taken a principled position based on morality, not politics.

Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 2026-01-26T21:56:15.229Z

Ted Cruz says Trump told him: ‘F*** you’ over tariff dispute

The Independent (@the-independent.com) 2026-01-25T18:19:26.533Z

Discussion

