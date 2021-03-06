Durbin Burns Cruz For Bogus Claims That Undocumented Workers Get COVID Checks

During this morning's Senate debate on President Biden's COVID relief package, Sen. Ted Cruz offered a frivolous amendment to make sure stimulus checks don't go to undocumented workers.

Cruz said, "The amendment before us today provides that the stimulus checks should not go to illegal aliens in this country. The question for the American people to answer is, should your money, should taxpayer money be sent, $1,400 to every illegal alien in America?"

There were audible boos and sighs of disgust coming from the Senate chamber.

Sen. Durbin stood up after Cruz' time expired and immediately called him a liar to his face.

"Mr. President, the statement of the Senator from Texas is just plain false. False!" Durbin exclaimed.

He continued, "Let me be clear. Undocumented immigrants do not have social security numbers, and they do not qualify for stimulus relief checks, period!"

"And for you to stand up there and say the opposite is just to rile people up over something that is not true," Durbin said. The Illinois Senator then refused to yield for a question from Cruz and he repeated, "It is not true. They want to be able to give speeches that say the checks go to undocumented people."

Cruz's amendment failed.

Fox News would love the idea that immigrants were receiving COVID checks, and then run Republicans on their air whining about this for days on end. But the stimulus proposal is wildly popular with all Americans.

This is all about playing up to the racist Trump MAGA base. There are no provisions for undocumented immigrants to receive any stimulus money, and Cruz knows it.

But Cancun Cruz can't help but lie.