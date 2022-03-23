Nope, Not True: CNN Fact Checks Some SCOTUS Hearing Lies

Daniel Dale, who did such a spectacular job fact-checking Donald Trump during his term, explains to Brianna Keilar why nothing Republican senators asserted about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during yesterday's SCOTUS nomination hearing was the truth.

First up: Former mall events manager Marsha Blackburn's attempt to paint Judge Jackson as hostile to prolife women. Dale explained she was writing a brief in favor of so-called "buffer zones" at abortion clinics, meant to protect clients from personal confrontations.

Next, Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn attacked her for allegedly saying the U.S. government was committing war crimes. Yes, she was -- for the torture that violated the Geneva Convention.

Then Ted Cruz tried to imply she was soft on sentencing child pornographers. Dale pointed out the sentences were in line with the Department of Justice recommendations.

Now, we know from experience that accusations made by Republicans against Democrats so rarely have any substance behind them, you should relax and ignore them.