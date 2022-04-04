Marsha Blackburn Doesn't Know A Qualified Black Woman When She Sees One

The Senator from Tennessee showed the world why she's unqualified to sit on any legislative body, especially the Senate.
By John AmatoApril 4, 2022

Sen. Marsha Blackburn claimed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson doesn't even know how to define a woman during today's Supreme Court Confirmation hearing, while proving she doesn't know what a highly qualified Black woman is.

Blackburn used her time questioning Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson March 23 to promote the sickest QAnon, anti-LGBTQ+ fantasies.

Earlier Monday, in a staccato voice, Blackburn droned on and said she will not vote for her nomination.

Sen. Blackburn claimed Judge Jackson will only use "woke ideology" to make rulings that come before the highest court.

Sen. Blackburn said, "How, for example, will Judge Jackson be able to resolve sex discrimination claims if she can’t decide the whether parties before her are women?"

This is how low the GOP has fallen. The had no case against Judge Jackson since she has been approved several times by the Senate so they tried to smear her as a pro child porn, pro-pedo Judge.

It's disgusting, but in the end, our first female Black justice will be on the Supreme Court. We win.

