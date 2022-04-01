Bannon Goes Ballistic Over Likely Confirmation Of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Maybe it's the judge's first name that has Bannon riled up?
By John AmatoApril 1, 2022

Earlier this week, former Trump orchestrator and corrupt fundraiser Steve Bannon went ballistic over the apparent confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Johnny Brown Jackson.

On his War Room podcast, Bannon took aim at three Republican Senators who appear poised to vote for the confirmation of Biden's choice to sit on the highest court: Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.

With spittle almost coming out of his mouth, Bannon went into a rage.

"Make Susan Collins come before the people of Maine and make the case why it's okay to give [Ketanji Brown Jackson] a lifetime appointment," Bannon raved.

Collins already made the case to the people of Maine when she was re-elected. Judge Kavanaugh has a lifetime appointment because of Collins, remember?

Bannon continued, "And the people in Maine, the people in Utah, and the people of West Virginia with Manchin, and the people in Alaska should be outraged. This is going happen in your name."

Bannon seems to believe that Sen. Manchin (D-WV) is a Republican Senator? I can understand why he would think so.

Bannon then took aim at Fox News and other right-wing activists groups for not attacking Judge Jackson enough.

It doesn't matter the qualifications of the Democratic nominee to the Supreme Court. The fever swamp that Bannon inhabits insists that he start a culture war over every action of the Democratic president.

It's his schtick.

Discussion

