Kimmel: 'It Takes A Special Kind Of Lunatic To Get His Insults Cast In Bronze'

Jimmy Kimmel didn't hold back his disgust for Trump and his childish, insulting so-called "Presidential Walk of Fame."

Here's some of CNN's whitewashed description of Trump's lunacy:

Trump’s own plaque touts his 2024 victory, saying he overcame the “unprecedented Weaponization of Law Enforcement against him, as well as two assassination attempts.” And it declares that Trump, who’s been in office for 11 months, has “delivered” on his Inauguration Day promise to usher in the “Golden Age of America,” pointing to his claims of wars ended, borders secured and alleged gang members deported.

A plaque at the front of the exhibit, which lines the walkway outside the West Wing of the White House, says it was “conceived, built, and dedicated” by Trump “as a tribute to past Presidents, good, bad and somewhere in the middle, who served our Country, and gave up so much in so doing.”

The White House has installed plaques along President Donald Trump’s “Presidential Walk of Fame,” offering descriptions of his predecessors, often written in the style of his social media posts — including insults, baseless claims and random capitalization.

And a much better description from Kimmel -- Dickopedia:

KIMMEL: Jack Smith testified that his team gathered powerful evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump broke the law. We all gathered that. He did it on tape. It was on television. He broke the law live on TV.

We didn't need a special counsel to get that. We had TiVo record the whole thing. Do we have TiVo? Do we still have TiVo? I don't know, my TV still goes backwards when I want it to.

But if he'd been convicted, Trump would have faced up to nine years behind bars. But instead of the big house, he's been redecorating the White House.

He revealed another new addition to the home today, to his presidential wall of fame. He added plaques under each photo of each president, in some cases two plaques, because he had too much to say on just one plaque.

And before I show these, before I read them aloud, I want you to understand that these are real. We didn't alter these. This is not a bit. This is what our president is doing.

This is the plaque for Joe Biden, his successor. "Sleepy Joe Biden was by far the worst president in American history, taking office as a result of the most corrupt election ever seen. Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our nation to the brink of destruction."

This is on a plaque, and he goes on about inflation, the Green New scam, Afghanistan, insane asylums, mental institutions, Autopen, more insulting nicknames.

Okay, "He left office issuing blanket pardons to radical Democrat criminals and thugs, as well as members of the Biden crime family. But despite it all, President Trump would get re-elected in a landslide and save America."

There's a lot more to come, so save your energy here because... So his press secretary, the vapid Sephora goblin, Karoline Levitt, said, "As student of history, many were written directly by the president himself." Yeah, no kidding. Who else would write that?

This, there's one for Obama too. "Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black president, a community organizer, one term senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American history. As president, he passed the highly ineffective, Unaffordable Care Act." "He presided over a stagnant economy, approved the terrible Iran nuclear deal, signed the one sided Paris Climate Accords, both of which were later terminated by President Donald J. Trump."

"He crippled small businesses," "spied on the campaign of Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, the worst political scandal in American history. His handpicked successor, Hillary Rodham Clinton, would then lose the presidency to Donald J. Trump."

This is on the plaque. And he had a similar line for Bill Clinton. "Bill Clinton served as Attorney General, Governor of Arkansas." "He approved NAFTA, which President Trump would later terminate as being bad for the United States, welcomed China," blah, blah, blah.

"Despite the scandals that plagued his presidency, the tech boom of the 90s resulted in excellent economic growth." "In 2016, President Clinton's wife, Hillary, lost the presidency to President Donald J. Trump."

It's like Dickopedia, each entry. But I would say... they weren't all unflattering. The plaques he made about himself are very positive. He even worked himself into the Reagan plaque.

"Ronald Reagan won the Cold War and transformed American politics." "He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump's historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his."

Reagan was a fan of his long before he ran for president. Ronald Reagan died in 2004. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's 10 years before that. What was he a fan of exactly? Trump's Pizza Hut commercials?

What a sad individual that he knows... he knew deep down in the pit where his soul should be, in that pot where all the undigested fried chicken and off-brand Sudafed piles up, he knows that no one respects him. He knows they all just want something from him. And he knows the world is laughing at him, that his brain and face are like a creamsicle melting on the sidewalk.

So he calls up a trophy shop, and he says, grab a pen, let's make some plaques. It takes a special kind of lunatic to get his insults cast in bronze. Abraham Lincoln, freed the slaves... who would have loved me. They would have.

Can we please put this man in a home before he completely destroys the one he's in now? If your grandfather was doing this, you would send him away.