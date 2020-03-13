Mayor Pete Takes Over The Entire Jimmy Kimmel Show

Pete Buttigieg was the surprise guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night. Another surprise? No studio audience. Instead, Kimmel staffers and Mayor Pete's husband Chasten sat six feet apart in the studio auditorium.

"Due to public health concerns over the coronavirus — we have canceled the studio audience tonight. But a few kind Kimmel staffers and some friends, my husband Chasten are here instead — we’re gonna have a great time. Everyone is spread apart at the CDC-recommended distance," he said during his opening monologue. "This was not our plan. We just decided this a few hours ago. And it’s disappointing because as you all know, I love to crowd surf. It’s kinda my thing."

Pete was undeterred: "...when you don't have a real audience — you have to fake one, just like Trump's inauguration."

PETE BUTTIGIEG: I know this is a time of great anxiety for our country. But believe me when I say — that the resolve of our nation is strong. Our ideals run deep, and America will always be America. In fact, here is living proof of that — from last night’s Masked Singer [clip of Sarah Palin singing 'Baby's Got Back' in a fur suit] That’s going to be me in three months, isn’t it? ...A lot of folks are wondering how I ended up getting booked to host this show — and all I can say is that Iowa Caucus app really screwed everything up.

Introducing Sir Patrick Stewart, @PeteButtigieg says “He’s in charge of a fictional star fleet. Just like Mike Pence.” — Adam Wren (@adamwren) March 13, 2020

Star Trek Trivia with Patrick Stewart? We're there!