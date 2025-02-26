Fox Doctor Laments That 'Vaccine Confidence Is At An All-Time Low’

Fox's Dr. Marc Siegel needs to hold a mirror up to his own network if he's upset that people in the United States no longer want to get vaccinated.

As the Independent noted, Siegel failed to mention Fox's part in creating that problem:

Siegel suggested that vaccine mandates during the coronavirus had led to lower vaccination rates, while conveniently leaving out his own network’s role in peddling anti-vaccine rhetoric to its conservative viewers that contributed towards plummeting confidence among Republicans.

Fox News medical contributor Marc Siegel sounded the alarm on Tuesday that the measles outbreak impacting the southwest United States “is not going to be stopped without the vaccine,” all while lamenting that “vaccine confidence is at an all-time low.”

Here's the back and forth between Siegel and Hemmer:

HEMMER: The measles outbreak could spread so far about 100 cases reported in Texas and New Mexico, putting the HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy just on the job now on the spot for the first time in that new role.

[...]

I found some things this morning about measles I didn't realize, okay, measles is the most dangerous to children under age of 5.

Put it on screen, guys. It can cause a fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes. 2 or 3 days after symptoms begin, tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth. 3 to 5 days, measles rash appears as flat red spots appear there.

There is no specific cure or treatment for measles. Doc, what do we need to know?

SIEGEL: I'll amend a little bit of that. First of all, 10 to 14 days prodrome before you actually know you have it. So unfortunately if you're exposed to it, you can get it and not know it, especially if you're unvaccinated.

Get this, if you walk into a room where measles was 2 hours ago and you're unvaccinated, there's a 90 percent chance you're going to get it.

You said there's no treatment, but actually there's a lot of studies that show that vitamin A helps, believe it or not, if you take vitamin A, if you have measles, but the best thing to do for measles is to vaccinate.

That vaccine, if you take both doses as a child, is about 97 percent effective.

And in Gaines County, where this has started, we're only having about an 80 percent uptick of that vaccine, because of all the exemptions and more laws have been passed in the state of Texas and they're about to be passed allowing more and more exemptions.

And there's been a question about why Governor Abbott isn't coming forward, because again, this is like Kindle if you're unvaccinated and as you pointed out measles leads to hospitalizations about 1 out of 10 times.

If you get measles and you're not vaccinated, there's a 1 in 20 risk of measles pneumonia.

16 of those 90 cases that we've already seen in Texas are in the hospital now, and we're heading over 100 cases, Bill, and we're seeing outbreaks potentially at two universities in Texas, that's the latest, including the University of Texas in San Antonio.

So... and it's gone across the border into New Mexico. This is not going to be stopped without the vaccine.

HEMMER: Okay, another thing, the United States declared measles eliminated 25 years ago. So that was in the year 2000, meaning the disease had not spread domestically for more than 12 months.

This is the type of thing that can easily cross borders here and anywhere around the world, doc.

SIEGEL: Yeah, and in Europe they're having a big problem again. There was like 40,000 cases last year here in the United States, we had about 260 last year. We're going to see a lot more this year.

Look, Bill, vaccine confidence is at an all-time low, and we know why, because vaccines were pushed on people. What I do, is I have a conversation with people in my office, and I explain what vaccines are for, how they work, why we need them, the way I just did.

We got to meet people where they live. That's the way back to vaccine confidence.