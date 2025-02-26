Trump Sells Green Cards To Oligarchs While Deporting Thousands

In a truly demented move, Donald Trump now plans to sell US citizenship to foreign oligarchs for five million dollars a pop while deporting thousands of migrants desperate for new life.

In one swift move, Trump has devalued our way of life while selling the country out for a pot of gold cards. Trump spits on the Founding Fathers and all Americans who spilled blood for a free society. Trump has now put a price tag on US citizenship to create a royalty class that most certainly will get free memberships to his shitty golf clubs.

Something else that's going to be very, very good. We're going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card. This is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about five million dollars. And that's going to give you green card privileges. Plus, it's going to be a route to citizenship. And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card. They'll be wealthy and they'll be successful and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people. And we think it's going to be extremely successful and never been done before anything like this. But it's something that we're going to be putting out over the next, would you say, two weeks out? You want to say a couple of words about it?

When asked if Russian oligarchs would be eligible, Trump said he knows many nice Russian oligarchs.

REPORTER: Would a Russian oligarch be eligible for a gold card?



TRUMP: Yeah, possibly. Hey. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people. pic.twitter.com/alaafj3isH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2025

Comrade Trump! When will Putin make Trump an honorary Russian?

Most Russian oligarchs became wealthy through their criminal activities, including ripping off their native land.

Australia’s Golden Ticket visa, proposed in 2012, offered residency to investors contributing $5 million. Issues included money laundering risks, national security concerns, minimal economic benefits, & it let the ultra-rich & criminals bypass standard immigration rules. It was eventually scrapped — Eric Bananarama (@ericbanana.bsky.social) 2025-02-25T22:26:12.943Z