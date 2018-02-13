Ever-Compassionate Tucker Carlson Suggests Deporting DACA Recipient

I'm so old, I can remember when Tucker Carlson aspired to be an actual journalist. Ah, the depths to which some people will sink to pay the mortgage! Oh wait, he comes from a wealthy family and probably paid cash for his house. My bad. I guess he's just a preppy assh*le.

Anyway, here's a typical Tucker confrontation, where he discounts any facts presented by his ritual sacrificial lamb, played by immigration attorney (and DACA recipient) Jose Magana.

There's an ever-shrinking pool of Democratic victims willing to subjugate themselves to Tucker, so he grabs his fun when he can.

Here's an example of his classic tactic.

"President Trump himself during the campaign promised he would put a big beautiful door at our nation's border for legal family immigration," Magana said.

"So we get -- let's just say 500,000 legal immigrants. What should be the number if that's not enough?" Tucker said.

"Right now we have a million. I think the number should be slightly more, I think."

"Should be what and why?" Tucker said.

Mangana said, "86% of the public, 79% of registered Republicans want the Dreamers to stay here."

"As long as you are going to throw poll numbers around with which I'm familiar, there is no group of Americans who wants 2 million legal immigrants a year. Pew just polled this two weeks ago. People want less legal immigration. But whatever," Tucker said.

Magana pointed out that most paths to legal immigration are being eliminated by the White House.

"These are people who came here illegally, we have no duty to keep them. We could deport them -- including you, no offense," Tucker said.

("No offense." The default get-out-of-being-called-a-dick card beloved of assh*les everywhere!).

"We have no moral responsibility to deal with people who aren't citizens. Our responsibility is to citizens. People sneak in here illegally. It's immoral not to just bring siblings and parents, uncles and grandparents? That's your position," Tucker said.

"This proposal would actually affect individuals who come to the United States legally and want to sponsor their family. I thought the Republican party was all about family. It makes it easier to break families apart," the attorney said.

"You don't have to come here if you don't want." (Nyah nyah nyah!) "I don't know if you knew that it's our country, and you don't have to come if you don't want."

"It's my country."

"I don't think it is. I don't think you are a citizen."

"I am not. I own property in D.C., two degrees, small business owner. You want to kick me out, Tucker?"

"The basis of the country is citizenship. it just has to be that way or it's not a country," Tucker said, repeating a frequent alt-right meme.

"Absolutely. Create additional legal channels for people to be able to bring their close family," Magana said.

"How about we decide. How about we don't let people who come illegally bully us into bringing relatives? (Like Melania Trump's parents?) How about Americans decide. Congress did that, over the course of the last 100 years has established a firm family immigration policy," the Prince of Prep retorted.