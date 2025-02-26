A Fundraiser For John Amato Who Lost His House In The Pacific Palisades Fire

[Above: That is John Amato's house burning to the ground earlier this year. -- eds.]

Dear Friends and Supporters,

My name is Frances Langum. I am the Associate Editor at Crooks and Liars.com, starting this fundraiser for my boss and friend, John Amato.

Many of you know John Amato as the founder of Crooks and Liars, one of the internet's pioneering political blogs that has spoken truth to power since 2004. Today, John needs our help.

The recent Pacific Palisades fire has left John with practically nothing but the clothes on his back. His home, containing not only memories but irreplaceable possessions, including several musical instruments, computers, and other work equipment, has been completely destroyed.

For over 20 years, John has worked tirelessly to bring us news, analysis, and commentary through Crooks and Liars. He's built a community that has become vital to our online political discourse. Now, it's our turn to help him rebuild.

What We're Raising Funds For:

Immediate housing assistance

Essential personal items and clothing

Work equipment replacement

Basic furniture and household necessities

Help with insurance deductibles

Any amount you can contribute will make a difference. If you've ever found value in Crooks and Liars, learned something new from John's work, or simply believe in helping a fellow human in crisis, please consider donating.

Sharing this campaign with your networks would be incredibly helpful for those who cannot donate. Let's show John that the community he helped build stands with him in his time of need.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity.

#StandWithJohnAmato