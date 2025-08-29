Hannity Needs To Shut His Mouth About The Pacific Palisades Wildfire

Sean Hannity used Donald Trump's moronic claims that California doesn't clean up their forests enough which causes wildfires or have enough water to fight fires so he had to turn on the spigots to pitch a fit and slam Californians.

What bollocks.

Here he is berating a caller who loves living in California.

CALLER: How are we talking about politics? I never mentioned what I am or my politics. Are you just assuming that? HANNITY: Okay. If you're okay with the highest sales taxes and gas taxes and you're okay with some of the worst schools in the country, some of the worst crime rates in the country, the highest homeless rate in the country. You have these outdoor drug dens all over southern and northern California. People shooting up in the streets. If you're okay with all of that, then go stay there. Don't move. Let me ask you. Do you know anybody in the Pacific Palisades whose home burned to the ground? CALLER: Actually, I do. I actually do. I actually do. HANNITY: Well, let me ask you. Are you upset with your state that they don't practice the science of forestry and clear out the debris? Are you upset with the fact that homes could have been saved if the fire hydrants had water in them and the reservoir wasn't empty?

This a-hole claims there was no water to fight the Palisades fire because of forestation. Here are my neighbors trying to put my house out with a hose and water.

You clueless imbecile. No amount of water, or forestry or fire trucks could have saved the Palisades from its devastation.

It was hurricane winds of a generational nature that did the damage.

One of the men operating the hose is a Fire Captain that lived in Tahitian Terrace with me and he said he had never seen anything like those winds in his life.

Nothing could have prevented those burning embers.

Not even freaking "thoughts and prayers."

Hannity, shove your lie-filed rant up your ass.

California is a wonderful state to live in.

Let me tell you something else, ass-wipe. Trump cutting the workforce massively from FEMA and the SBA has affected us greatly. And in a horrific way.

Call me up when a hurricane takes your house out and you can't rebuild. Or your shitty tenements making you rich at the expense of the poor.