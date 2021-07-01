2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Rock C&L's 2021 Fundraiser With A Special Sax Solo

Before I was writing about the Iraq war and the seditious right wing, I was a professional sax player. Here's a sax solo gift for you for supporting us.
By John Amato

As a Carnegie Hall scholarship winner, professional musician, and then entrepreneur, I know the type of dedication it takes to create something new and original. 

Crooks and Liars started in 2004 because I was frustrated by the media gaslighting the American people into supporting the immoral war with Iraq.

The country was shaken to its core after 9/11, but that’s when we count on the media even more to cut through the lies and propaganda that comes out of such an event. They failed miserably and to this day, we still have troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

I didn't plan much when I started; it was something I was compelled to do. And I never expected to be here 17 years later, but you've made that possible and I, and the entire wonderful team that makes this site what it is are so very grateful.

Forward fast to 2020, and I can tell you I never envisioned riotous anti-democratic right-wing thugs trying to overthrow the US Capitol building and a free and fair election, but that's where we are. 

We need your help more than ever to continue exposing the treasonous right-wing media and QAnon Republicans in Congress in order to continue to try and save this nation from white supremacy and authoritarian rule.

