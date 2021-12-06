Don't Let Google Win: Donate To C&L's 2021 Fundraiser

Google drives their information through their own algorithm, which means when you're out, you're out.
By John AmatoDecember 6, 2021

The big tech companies have constantly catered to conservatives and Republicans since the blogosphere blew up in the early 2000s, but when it comes to progressive websites like Crooksandliars, not so much.

An example: When Michelle Malkin was on Fox News constantly during the Bush and Obama years, she would post one or maybe two opinion pieces on her website a day, yet Google immediately classified her as a news website.

When C&L submitted an application to become a news site, Google refused us with no explanation, even though we are journalists and opinion writers that have broken real news stories over the years. We also produced 20 times a day the content that Malkin did.

This has been an ongoing issue for us and many other independent writers.

It's had a terrible effect since Google drives their information through their own algorithm, which means when you're out, you're out.

There never is a way to engage with them unless you're a billion-dollar organization. We've been fighting this fight for the last fifteen years.

But the only complaints you hear about in the mainstream media is when Republicans cry they are being censored by Big Tech even as they spew dangerous conspiracies and lies.

We are asking for donations of $25 dollars or more or for you to buy a subscription to go ad-free so we can continue to bring you real honesty, values and media criticism.

Please, help us out.

You can donate to PayPal or through Kindest.

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

Or you can send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com
PO Box 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Any donation will be welcomed with open arms.

We really want to be around to fight for liberal values in the future.

The country needs it now, more than ever. Thank you.

Discussion

