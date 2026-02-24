Federal Court Refuses To Strike Down Utah Redistricting Map That Helps Dems

A panel of three federal judges has declined to strike down a Utah redistricting map that could help Democrats regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a ruling on Monday, the Tenth Circuit panel responded to a demand by Utah's Republican-led legislature that new court-drawn maps not be used for the upcoming midterm elections.

"The Tenth Circuit convened a three-judge district court pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 2284to consider whether a state district court may impose a congressional redistricting map upona state under the Elections Clause of the United States Constitution," Judges Timothy M. Tymkovich, Robert J. Shelby, and Holly L. Teeter wrote. "Plaintiffs seek a preliminary injunction to prevent the Lieutenant Governor of Utah from using the state district court's selected map in the upcoming 2026 congressional election."

"The Lieutenant Governor takes no position on the merits of Plaintiffs' claim; however, she represents to this court that she must know by February 23, 2026, which redistricting map to implement," the ruling continued. "Because we conclude Plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits, and because the Purcell principle counsels this court not to enjoin a state's election laws in the period close to an election, we DENY Plaintiffs' preliminary injunction motion."

Last week, the Utah Supreme Court also ruled for the plaintiffs — the League of Women Voters of Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government, and a handful of Salt Lake County voters — and refused to strike down the map because the federal appeals process had not been completed.

"Utah voters deserve fair representation and clarity heading into our elections," League of Women Voters of Utah President Katharine Biele said in a statement about the ruling. "We are encouraged that the court dismissed this improper appeal and allowed the process to move forward without disruption to voters or election administrators. The League of Women Voters of Utah will continue in our fight for fair maps for Utahns."

If the map stands, it is expected to create one Democratic-leaning district and three Republican districts.