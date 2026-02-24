Jared Kushner's Father Punished By France Over Trump Admin Remarks On Activist's Death

France has decided to revoke government access to U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner, the father of President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, after he "did not appear" when he was summoned over comments made by the U.S. administration about the death of far-right activist Quentin Deranque, AFP reported.
Jared Kushner's Father Punished By France Over Trump Admin Remarks On Activist's Death
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By David EdwardsFebruary 24, 2026

France has decided to revoke government access to U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner, the father of President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, after he "did not appear" when he was summoned over comments made by the U.S. administration about the death of far-right activist Quentin Deranque, AFP reported.

On Monday, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot summoned Jared Kushner's father in reaction to a State Department posting on X, which claimed that "reports, corroborated by the French Minister of the Interior, that Quentin Deranque was killed by left-wing militants, should concern us all."

Deranque was reportedly beaten to death after being attacked near where a far-left lawmaker, Rima Hassan, was speaking.

"We reject any instrumentalization of this tragedy, which has plunged a French family into mourning, for political ends," Barrot said. "We have no lessons to learn, particularly on the issue of violence, from the international reactionary movement."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon