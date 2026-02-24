Jared Kushner's Father Punished By France Over Trump Admin Remarks On Activist's Death

France has decided to revoke government access to U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner, the father of President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, after he "did not appear" when he was summoned over comments made by the U.S. administration about the death of far-right activist Quentin Deranque, AFP reported.

On Monday, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot summoned Jared Kushner's father in reaction to a State Department posting on X, which claimed that "reports, corroborated by the French Minister of the Interior, that Quentin Deranque was killed by left-wing militants, should concern us all."

Deranque was reportedly beaten to death after being attacked near where a far-left lawmaker, Rima Hassan, was speaking.

"We reject any instrumentalization of this tragedy, which has plunged a French family into mourning, for political ends," Barrot said. "We have no lessons to learn, particularly on the issue of violence, from the international reactionary movement."