Please Donate To C&L Fundraiser: There Is No Video Archive Comparable

Here's a fundraising compilation we did TWELVE years ago!
By John AmatoDecember 14, 2021

[Above, an admittedly rough fundraiser compilation from 2009. Good for the time!]

Crooks and Liars has been a leading liberal voice for news and media criticism since 2004.

We were the first website to post video online, long before YouTube was created.

And since that time as you may have noticed, video still rules the roost.

I say this confidently: there isn't another organization or website that has the video archives of Crooksandliars.com.

We have over 150,000 videos cataloging the history of this country and world events since 2004. And all of it is available to you for free.

However, we need your help to continue to add to it, and then to maintain it.

We keep our videos on our video servers. YouTube and Facebook can NOT take down our videos. That matters in these days of social media skullduggery.

Please, help us out.

You can donate to PayPal or through Kindest.

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

Or you can send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com
PO Box 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Any donation will be welcomed with open arms.

We really want to be around to fight for liberal values in the future.

The country needs it now, more than ever. Thank you.

