Don't Let Religious Zealots Take Over The News: Donate To C&L

After abortion rights, what's next?
By John AmatoDecember 7, 2021

Have you been noticing that religious zealots populating the Republican Party and throughout the country get more airplay and newsprint than anybody else in this country?

Why is that?

Why does the Beltway media still interview Trump supporters and value them more than any other voting bloc?

Maybe we should all dress up like QAnon clowns, scream "Cover-up!" and attack schoolteachers and first responders.

We could form a posse and wait for JFK to arrive in Washington DC to assume the presidency once more since he's been a show president since he staged his assassination in 1963.

I kid. But, do I?

It's not that they get so much press that's daunting. It's that the Beltway media treats COVID conspiracy theorists as normal people.

Anti-vax evangelicals refusing the shot because Fox News tells them it'll put a tracking device in their blood are treated as almost normal.

The anti-American minority in this country leads the way, like Marge, Cawthorn, Gaetz, and religious right leaders that have sworn allegiance to Traitor Trump and not the Constitution.

