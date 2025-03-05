John Amato: Many Thanks As I Recover From The Palisades Fire

Your support of the Go Fund Me set up to help me put my life back together has been amazing. Thank you.
By John AmatoMarch 5, 2025

[Above: Watching my house burn to the ground during the Pacific Palisades fire.]

Dear Crooks and Liars Community,

First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has stepped up to support me during this incredibly challenging time. As many of you know, the recent Pacific Palisades fire devastated my home, leaving me and my neighbors with nothing but the clothes on my back and memories turned to ash.

Your compassion has been a lifeline. So far, our community has rallied together and raised an incredible $11,000 towards our $20,000 goal. This support means more than just financial assistance – it's a testament to the strength and solidarity of the Crooks and Liars family.

We're more than halfway there, but we still need your help.

Every donation, no matter the size, makes a real difference. The funds will help me rebuild a new home, pay down the outstanding loan still on the property lost and begin the process of rebuilding my life. Many of you have followed my work for years, and now I'm humbled to ask for your support in my time of need.

If you can contribute, please visit our GoFundMe page.

If donating isn't possible right now, sharing the campaign helps just as much.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being there when I needed you most.

With gratitude,
John Amato

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon