John Amato: Many Thanks As I Recover From The Palisades Fire

[Above: Watching my house burn to the ground during the Pacific Palisades fire.]

Dear Crooks and Liars Community,

First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has stepped up to support me during this incredibly challenging time. As many of you know, the recent Pacific Palisades fire devastated my home, leaving me and my neighbors with nothing but the clothes on my back and memories turned to ash.

Your compassion has been a lifeline. So far, our community has rallied together and raised an incredible $11,000 towards our $20,000 goal. This support means more than just financial assistance – it's a testament to the strength and solidarity of the Crooks and Liars family.

We're more than halfway there, but we still need your help.

Every donation, no matter the size, makes a real difference. The funds will help me rebuild a new home, pay down the outstanding loan still on the property lost and begin the process of rebuilding my life. Many of you have followed my work for years, and now I'm humbled to ask for your support in my time of need.

If you can contribute, please visit our GoFundMe page.

If donating isn't possible right now, sharing the campaign helps just as much.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being there when I needed you most.

With gratitude,

John Amato

Open thread below...