Apple AI Tool Transcribing The Word 'Racist' As 'Trump'

Seems accurate enough.
Apple AI Tool Transcribing The Word 'Racist' As 'Trump'
Credit: Wikipedia/TikTok
By Ed ScarceFebruary 26, 2025

I don't see the problem here.

Source: BBC

Apple says it is working to fix its speech-to-text tool after some social media users found that when they spoke the word "racist" into their iPhones it typed it out as "Trump."

The tech giant has suggested the issue with its Dictation service has been caused by a problem it has distinguishing between words with an "r" in them.

"We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today," an Apple spokesperson said.

However an expert in speech recognition told the BBC this explanation was "just not plausible."

Peter Bell, professor of speech technology at the University of Edinburgh, said it was more likely that someone had altered the underlying software that the tool used.

Videos shared online show people speaking the word "racist" into the Dictation tool.

Sometimes it is transcribed correctly - but on other occasions it is turned into "Trump", before being quickly restored to the correct word.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon