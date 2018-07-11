John Schnatter Resigns As Papa John's Chairman After Admitting His Racist Ways

AAAND, Racist Trumper with too much money resigns as Chairman of the Board of Papa John's Pizza after being caught out using the n-word on a conference call.

Shun him, world. He is unapologetic about his shameful epithet, instead attributing it to "context."

“News reports attributing the use of inappropriate and hurtful language to me during a media training session regarding race are true,” Schnatter said. “Regardless of the context, I apologize. Simply stated, racism has no place in our society.”

Nowhere in that statement does he say his own racism has no place in our society, opting instead for the generic version. Nowhere in that statement does he just own it. Instead he suggests (slyly) that context might have made a difference. It wouldn't.

Remember, it was Schnatter who was all in for slapping around NFL players for kneeling because of...racism. So really, there's no amount of context that makes up for this. Yes, he's gone from the board but he's still rich, he's still a Trumper, and he's still going to trash the NFL right alongside Dear Leader.

Still, it's a victory for the good guys on some level, and society as a whole. Buh-bye, John Schnatter.

Afterword: Will they have to rename the John H. Schnatter Center for Free Enterprise funded by Schnatter and the Charles Koch Foundation? Perhaps they should rebrand it as a Center for Equality and see if they can do more good that way..