Maine Woman Confronts Racist Man About Using The N-Word

It's so great to see this Maine woman stand up to this man for using the N-word.
"Hey man, I heard your conversation, and you may want to have an openly racist conversation in a more private place," she tells him.
"You don't like the N word?" he replies.
She tells him it's not appropriate, it's a slur.
"Why do you need to use the N-word?" she continues to ask, again and again as he comes up with various excuses.
Listen to how calmly she rebuts them.
"Because I can," he finally says.
That's right. Because a white man believes he can do whatever he wants.
Part 2
