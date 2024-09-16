Did Rich Lowry Drop The N Word?

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, while defending JD Vance for admitting they make up stories like Haitians eating cats and dogs to get their message out, The National Review Online's Editor in Chief Rich Lowry appeared to have something else on his mind when he described Haitian migrants.

(h/t Madeline Peltz)

Defending Vance for admitting to lying about migrants eating cats and dogs to make a point, Megyn Kelly said she hates the press even more. Now in politics, as far as Kelly is concerned, it's fine to make sh*t up as long as it serves your purpose.

How far Kelly has fallen.

Then up to the plate stepped Rich.

LOWRY: You remember Alternative Facts with Kellyanne? They did the same thing. She wasn't saying you make up fictions and pretend they're facts. You bring other facts to bear in the debate that are being ignored.

That is a lie. Kellyanne Conway wouldn't admit to actual facts because they made Trump look bad so she resorted to using her own facts, Rich. Kellyanne did make up fictions.

LOWRY: And that's what he was saying. And I loved, I think it was in that interview where Dana Bash says, you know, the police have gone through 11 months of recordings of calls and they've only found two Springfield residents calling to complain about Haitian mig - umm, migrants taking geese from ponds.

I don't know how someone who wants to say "migrants," mouths the N-word? There is nothing similar or rhythmic in the way they sound.

Karoli adds: Here is one possibility. If he was about to say "immigrant" instead of "migrant" that may have happened. Because immigrants are what those Haitians are. They are not itinerant farm workers who move from place to place. They are legal residents who have immigrated from one country to another -- LEGALLY. The real giveaway here is that Rich Lowry knows the good people of Springfield, Ohio shouldn't be demonized or treated as lesser human beings because they came from another country, but here we are.

Elect Kamala Harris. Let's put an end to the demonization and othering of decent people who are making a huge contribution to their communities.

Also, Lowry has a history with that word, just for the record: