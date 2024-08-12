Megyn 'Did The Twirl' Kelly: Nobody Cares About Trump's Sex Assaults

Megyn knows better, but is always willing to sell out others for personal gain.
By John AmatoAugust 12, 2024

Former Fox News host Megan Kelly, who admitted Roger Ailes forced her to twirl in front of him to check out her body and who was horrifically castigated by Trump during the 2016 primaries, led the MAGA cult apology charge after it was reported that Trump called Kamala Harris a bitch.

.

Since Kelly became irrelevant in the mainstream media, she is not hiding her love for the MAGA cult, which is highly confusing.

After enduring the horrible work environment in Fox News that led to the demise of Roger Ailes and Bill O'Reilly (to name a few) over unwanted sexual advances would take this position to defend Trump, who told the world he routinely sexually assaulted women and lost millions of dollars over a rape case.

Kelly has said she wishes she didn't remain silent over Roger Ailes's predatory behavior, so her tweets are even more bizarre.

Kamala Harris is calling Trump out for what he is. I'm shocked Megyn doesn't agree.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
