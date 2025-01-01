RIP: Burt The Croc

Crocodile Dundee was 1986 movie that struck gold and became an international sensation. It cost roughly 8.8 million dollars to make and grossed around 328 million dollars.

Paul Hogan became a star as well as crocodiles in general.

Today we learn that Burt, the giant crocodile that featured in hit Australian comedy Crocodile Dundee, has died at around 90 years-old.

Crocosaurus Cove, an aquarium and exhibition space in Darwin, Australia, where Burt was housed, announced the news on social media, saying that the crocodile “passed away peacefully” and was “estimated to be over 90 years old” In Crocodile Dundee, Burt features in a scene where American reporter Sue Charlton (played by Linda Kozlowski) is rescued by Mick Dundee (Paul Hogan) from a crocodile attack. While much of the sequence was shot using models, Priest said: “The scene … was actually filmed using the motions of Burt and him launching out of the water.” Burt was also used as the model for visual effects for the 2007 killer-croc film Rogue, and in 2018 became Australia’s answer to Paul the octopus, correctly predicting the result of the World Cup final by opting to bite a French flag rather than a Croatian one with chicken pieces attached.

We mourn the loss of Burt.

