U.S., Ukraine To Ink Deal For Rare Earth Minerals

Ukraine has agreed to turn over the revenue from some of its mineral resources to the United States in a deal that follows an intense pressure campaign from El Cheeto that included insults and threats. Via the New York Times:

The final terms of the deal were unknown, and it was not immediately clear what, if anything, Ukraine would receive in the end after days of difficult, sometimes tense negotiations. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine had repeatedly pressed for security guarantees for his country in exchange for mineral rights, as Russia’s war has entered its fourth year.

Previous draft agreements reviewed by The New York Times included no such security commitment. Mr. Trump had insisted he wanted “payback” for past military aid to Kyiv, shifting America’s alliance with Ukraine to a nakedly mercantile footing.

A final translated draft of the agreement was sent to Ukraine on Tuesday, according to the American official. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his Ukrainian counterpart, the American official said, are expected to sign the agreement first and then Mr. Zelensky is expected to go to Washington for a signing with Mr. Trump. The American and Ukrainian officials insisted on speaking anonymously in order to describe private negotiations.