Trump Shortens Deadline For Ukraine Peace Deal With Putin

Later in the day, Trump said he would impose sanctions within 10 to 12 days, saying, “we just don’t see any progress being made.”
By Susie MadrakJuly 29, 2025

Yambo is “disappointed” in Vladimir Putin, and announced yesterday he would shorten the deadline for Russia and Ukraine to reach a ceasefire agreement, intensifying his threat to impose new economic sanctions on Moscow. Via the Washington Post:

“We’re going to have to look, and I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer” about a ceasefire, Trump said during a question-and-answer session with reporters at his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland.

The sanctions would pose a threat to the country’s already weakening economy and could ripple across the globe.

[...] “It doesn’t make sense to me. I thought he would want to end this thing quickly. I really felt it was going to end. But every time I think it’s going to end, he — he kills people needing help,” Trump said Monday, referring to the Russian leader.

