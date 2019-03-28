Politics
Jimmy Kimmel Defends Special Olympics Funding; Skewers DeVos

By Frances Langum

Jimmy Kimmel took shots at Betsy DeVos Wednesday night for eliminating all funding for Special Olympics.

JIMMY KIMMEL: The Trump administration, in the middle of what he calls "the greatest economy of all time," has decided to stop funding the Special Olympics.

The cuts are the work of Betsy DeVos, the Secretary of Education, who thinks school is a waste of money.

They asked her why they decided to nix all $18 million in federal funding for the Special Olympics. She said it was a difficult choice.

Those special Olympians have had it too good for too long, what with their javelins and shorts!

Who thought the problem with America was helping the disabled too much? It's like she's auditioning for the lead in Jordan Peele's next horror movie.


