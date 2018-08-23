Betsy DeVos Suggests Diverting Poor School Funding To Guns

So cash-strapped schools will be able to take federal taxpayer money earmarked for poor kids and use it to buy guns for teachers.

Betsy DeVos is such an idiot. And with this proposal, she's also a thief, stealing money from kids who need it most. The American Federation of Teachers sent an email explaining where this money would come from:

Title IV, Part A, is the mechanism through which community schools, 21st century and afterschool programs are funded. Authorized at $1.6 billion in FY 2018, Title IV a block grant with 3 basic activities: Providing students with a well-rounded education (e.g., college and career counseling, STEM, music and arts, civics, IB/AP, computer science)

Supporting safe and healthy students (e.g., comprehensive school mental health, drug and violence prevention, training on trauma-informed practices, health and physical education) and

Supporting the effective use of technology (e.g., professional development, blended and personalized learning, and devices). Title IV also covers school safety, but this money could be used on mental health programs, etc. Any money diverted to buying guns is coming directly from finite resources that are and should be allocated for some of our neediest students. Please make your objections as parents, students, activists and concerned citizens.

We will not militarize our schools.

We will not militarize our schools.#BooksNotGuns https://t.co/a1EXFulhYf — Ryan Deitsch (@Ryan_Deitsch) August 23, 2018

Teachers are not bodyguards. The Trump Administration’s latest plan to allow more teachers to walk around with guns in order to make kids feel safe is absurd — and dangerous. https://t.co/h4iQFQj531 — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) August 23, 2018