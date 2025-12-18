Trump Addresses The Nation: It's Not My Fault!

Why the networks agreed to give him twenty five minutes is beyond me.
By John AmatoDecember 18, 2025

Donald Trump spoke to the nation for under twenty minutes Wednesday night and used his time not to assure Americans that help is on the way as they suffer from inflation and healthcare issues, but instead to proclaim nothing is his fault.

Trump didn't mention Venezuela once.

Trump's polling is so low, and still dropping, so he was forced to ask the networks for time to give a whittled down version of his usual rally speech, full of lies and exaggerations so he can blame the Democratic Party
and Joe Biden for all the misery he's inflicted on the country.

How often did we hear him say, "On Day One," while running for the Oval Office? Tonight it was not how he fixed things on Day One but how the country was destroyed by Biden.

One lie stood out from the many.

Mike Johnson shut down voting on extending ACA subsidies in the House earlier Wednesday because they would have passed and forced the Senate to take a real look at doing the same, Demented Donald claimed Democrats were demanding people pay higher premiums for healthcare. "It's not the Republicans' fault," he yelled.

This is a certifiable lie.

TRUMP: The current Unaffordable Care Act was created to make insurance companies rich.

It was bad healthcare at much too high a cost.

And you see that now in the steep increase in premiums being demanded by the Democrats.

And they are demanding those increases, and it's their fault.

It is not the Republicans' fault.

It's the Democrats' fault.

It's the Unaffordable Care Act, and everybody knew it.

Trump reversed the standard relationship trope on TV, and said, "it's not me, it's them."

This constant routine is tired and feeble and the public sees right through it.

Why the networks agreed to this is a mystery and a shame.

The public deserves better.

Even Republicans hated it..

