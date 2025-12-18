Why Did TV Networks Refuse Obama Fifteen Minutes, But Gave Trump Almost Twenty?

In November of 2014, President Obama asked the networks to speak to the nation for 10-15 minutes to discuss immigration, but all of them denied him.

One reason stood out. The networks claimed the President. Obama would be too partisan.

Don't laugh.

Yet on Wednesday evening, all the networks agreed to air a pared-down Trump rally speech, dressed up as an address to the nation, when there was no reason for it at all.

None.

Has Trump ever said anything in front of the cameras that wasn't partisan and narcissistic?

The Guardian:

On Thursday evening, President Obama took to the airwaves to present his plan for immigration reform to the American people. Unfortunately, many of the American people were not able to find him. At 8pm, instead of seeing the president outlining his long-awaited overhaul of one of the country’s most hotly debated issues, ABC viewers were treated to an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Those tuning in to CBS were presented with an episode of The Big Bang Theory; Fox network viewers saw Bones; and viewers tuning to NBC were be able to enjoy The Biggest Loser: Glory Days.

Popular Information remembered this as well:

The networks have declined to air prime time speeches from the last two Democratic presidents, claiming they were too political. In 2022, for example, broadcast networks declined to air a prime time speech by former President Joe Biden where he warned about threats to democracy, deciding the speech would be too “political.” Instead, NBC ran a rerun of “Law & Order” and CBS aired a rerun of “Young Sheldon.” In 2014, major networks also refused to air a speech by former President Barack Obama about immigration reform, claiming it was too partisan. The speech outlined a plan to protect millions of undocumented immigrants from deportation, which the Washington Post called “the most significant presidential intervention to alter the U.S. immigration system in nearly three decades.” But instead of airing the speech, CBS opted to air “The Big Bang Theory” and NBC aired “The Biggest Loser: Glory Days

Trump will not get the desired result he hoped for because no one believes his lies about the economy any longer.

The honchos running the networks have been compromised.

It's sad.

Who suffers? The public.

Heck, in a continuing disaster -- after a horrific beginning to her newfound power, Bari Weiss plans to hold another town hall -- this one with JD Vance.

Weiss calls herself a radical centrist, but it's obvious, she's exactly what Trump wanted from Paramount.