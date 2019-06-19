Howard Kurtz Attacks Other Networks As 'Opposition Party' For Not Covering Orlando Rally

Fox News' media critic joined America's Newsroom to attack every other network over their refusal to air major portions of Donald Trump's rally in Orlando on Tuesday night.

Kurtz, who used to try and remain impartial when he wrote for the Washington Post and CNN, is now another Trump stooge.

Fox News aired every single second of Trump's reelection campaign kickoff in Orlando, including people making introductions before Trump began.

The entirety of America's Newsroom's first two hours of programming was orgasmic coverage of the Trump rally. But really, their breathless coverage of last night's rally was the same as its always been. Trump has held many rallies since he was elected, and they always get live coverage on Fox.

Kurtz admitted that "Fox News carried the whole thing live" and then continued, "MSNBC didn't cover a minute of president Trump kicking off his reelection campaign and CNN took two or three minutes and then dumped out of it and what I have to say about this is it's just a lack of class."

A lack of class? What about Fox News, Howie? Fox News acts like state-sponsored propaganda for Trump almost 24 hours a day and airs his remarks uninterrupted and without criticism.

Donald's Orlando rally included the same lies, false statements and mis-truths that Trump has spewed for the entirety of his presidency. That is not the job of a supposed "fair and balanced" news organization.

Let's remember, the three cable so-dubbed 'news' networks helped Donald Trump win the 2016 election by giving him millions upon millions of dollars worth of free airtime by airing incredible amounts of all his campaign rallies in 2016.

Kurtz continued, "Now I'm not saying the cable networks have to cover every Trump rally and it did turn into a highly partisan speech in Orlando last night, but this really is sort of networks playing into what Steve Bannon used to call 'acting like the opposition party.'

I'm only shocked Kurtz didn't utter Trump's 'enemy of the people' line as well.

↓ Story continues below ↓

What Trump rally has ever not been a highly partisan speech, Howard?

Why should the networks cover Trump's campaign rallies if he's giving the American people the same lame-brained messages?

Quoting the national disgrace Steve Bannon would have been unthinkable to Howard's former CNN self.

The media and free press does not exist only as a tool for any politician to promote their candidacies without any critical thinking.

It's called "the fourth estate" for a reason.

Kurtz used to believe that.