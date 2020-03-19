Lou Dobbs Goes Full North Korean Media With Dear Leader 'Poll'

It's very important to remember that the purpose of Lou Dobbs on Fox Business is to stem to exodus of Fox viewers to OANN.

One America News Network is a real threat to the Fox brand. Fox viewers won't leave for Rachel Maddow. They'll leave because Fox ISN'T pro-Trump enough.

Well, Lou Dobbs is here to be "pro-Trump enough" for those who might worry. Transcript via Media Matters:

LOU DOBBS (HOST): Be sure to vote in our poll tonight. How would you grade President Trump's leadership in the nation's fight against the Wuhan Chinese virus? Superb? Great? Or very good? Cast your vote on Twitter, at Lou Dobbs. We'd like to hear from you on this important question. Scientific answers we will share with you tomorrow evening.

The racism he added in for free.

Twitter found it hilarious.

How would you describe Lou Dobbs' slavish, irrational, unreasoned, devotion to Donald Trump? — JRehling (@JRehling) March 19, 2020