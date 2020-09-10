Media Bites
Lou Dobbs Goes Full North Korea Media Again In Praise Of Trump

Sure, Lou Dobbs is there to make sure Fox Business viewers don't abandon the network for OANN, but this is ridiculous.
By Frances Langum
by Frances Langum
This is overkill.

Lou Dobbs, on the day that Trump was found ON TAPE admitting the Coronavirus was serious and airborne as of early February, decided to lead with the story of the (racist) Norwegian nominating (in very deep sh*t) Donald Trump for a (never gonna get it) Nobel Peace Prize.

LOU DOBBS: President Trump today had a great day, a day that any president could only dream of.

That nomination comes weeks after President Trump brokered an historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. It’s an achievement that has eluded every president, every administration since the founding of Israel in 1948.

Twitter mentioned North Korean media multiple times in response.

And this:

