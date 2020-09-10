Racist Far-Right Norwegian Anti-Immigration Crank Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

Fox News reports:

... President Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, lauded Trump for his efforts toward resolving protracted conflicts worldwide.... Tybring-Gjedde, in his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, said the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the UAE.... Also cited in the letter was the president’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and ... creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.” Tybring-Gjedde, further, praised Trump for withdrawing a large number of troops from the Middle East.... This is not Trump’s first such nomination, as Tybring-Gjedde submitted one along with another Norwegian official in 2018 following the U.S. president’s Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un.

Tybring-Gedde went on to say, in "an exclusive interview" with Fox News, "The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.”

Tybring-Gjedde is the former head of Norway's Progress Party -- the party of Anders Breivik, who in 2011 killed 77 people in a car bombing outside the prime minister's residence and a shooting attack at a camp for young members of the left-leaning Labor Party. The Breivik massacre did not inspire Tybring-Gjedde to reconsider his Islamophobia.

Tybring-Gjedde has been one of Norway's most outspoken critics of multiculturalism and Islamic fundamentalism.... he has refused to moderate his rhetoric following the twin terror attacks mounted by far-right Anders Breivik in 2011. "What was wrong with Norwegian culture, since you are determined to replace it with something you call multiculturalism?" he wrote in Dreams from Disneyland, a strongly worded article in Aftenposten. "It is Labor who are forcing culturally Norwegian people to escape many of Oslo's boroughs, leaving enclaves where Muslim simplicity, dogmatism and intolerance make increasingly fertile ground [for terrorism]."

More:

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who heads the party in Oslo, refused to renounce the phrase "creeping Islamization", which was used by party leader Siv Jensen in 2009. "Creeping or not, it is Islamization that I totally renounce," Tybring-Gjedde said. "If it is the phrase 'creeping islamisation' that they do not like, we can call it 'adaptation to Islamic culture based on Sharia law.' Maybe those are words that will make it more acceptable for the Christian Democrats to talk to us."

He has compared the hijab to a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Tybring-Gjedde is also a climate change denier. In 2016, Per-Willy Amundsen was named Norway's minister of justice. Amundsen had previously "declared climate change a ruse to implement socialist policies and [said] it is 'madness to spend billions on a hypothesis that the warming is man-made.' He [had] also expressed rigidly anti-Islamic and anti-immigration views." When his appointment was criticized by Liberal Party leader Trine Skei Grande, Tybring-Gjedde responded,

“Grande’s statements violate our democratic tradition. She has become a climate inquisitor. Either you confess you to her believe in climate change or otherwise you are considered infidels.”

He has also said, "I don't believe in the climate hysteria."

Trump isn't Tybring-Gjedde's first Nobel nominee. In 2006, he nominated Muslim-bashing filmmaker Ayaan Hirsi Ali for the Peace Prize.

I think it's safe to say that Trump won't win the prize, this year or ever.

Posted with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog