Trump Gave A Squinty, Somnambulant, Dead-Eyed, White Nationalistic UN Speech

Today's speech by Donald Trump was the worst speech a U.S. president has made to the UN in modern history and maybe ever.

It lasted around 38 minutes, but it seemed like an eternity.

His white nationalism and anti-Semitic dog-whistle section -- a Stephen Miller special -- was made even worse by Trump's somnambulant delivery.

"The future does not belong to globalists," the so-called president shamelessly intoned, "The future belongs to patriots."

"It's why we in the United States have embarked on a program of national renewal," he claimed. Really?

Here's the transcript.

Here's the full text of that section of Trump's #UNGA speech that focused on nationalism and not how we should not "replace" national histories pic.twitter.com/RLt4YwcSgv — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) September 24, 2019

Aaron Rupar makes a great point.

if a guy approached you on the street and talked like this you would wonder if he was okay. #unga pic.twitter.com/hZyvLy1L1t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2019

This speech will make you wonder if Trump does take something (Adderall) to energize himself during his busy schedule, yellicopter sessions and crazed reelection rallies.

It was a disgrace to our country and the presidency. Shame on him.