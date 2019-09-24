Politics
Trump Gave A Squinty, Somnambulant, Dead-Eyed, White Nationalistic UN Speech

Donald Trump's delivery was a disgrace, but the content was far worse.
By John Amato
Today's speech by Donald Trump was the worst speech a U.S. president has made to the UN in modern history and maybe ever.

It lasted around 38 minutes, but it seemed like an eternity.

His white nationalism and anti-Semitic dog-whistle section -- a Stephen Miller special -- was made even worse by Trump's somnambulant delivery.

"The future does not belong to globalists," the so-called president shamelessly intoned, "The future belongs to patriots."

"It's why we in the United States have embarked on a program of national renewal," he claimed. Really?

Here's the transcript.

Aaron Rupar makes a great point.

if a guy approached you on the street and talked like this you would wonder if he was okay

This speech will make you wonder if Trump does take something (Adderall) to energize himself during his busy schedule, yellicopter sessions and crazed reelection rallies.

It was a disgrace to our country and the presidency. Shame on him.


