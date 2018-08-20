White House Fires A White Nationalist In Their Midst, AKA Monday

The Trump White House firing someone after it's discovered that he's palled around with White Nationalists? Must be Monday.

It reminds me of that Simpson's episode where Ralph Wiggums sits on the lap of an ersatz Smokey the Bear and announces that at his house, they call house fires "uh-ohs". Washington Post:



A White House speechwriter for President Trump was terminated last week after revelations that he had spoken at a conference attended by well-known white nationalists, according to three people familiar with the decision who were not authorized to speak publicly. Darren Beattie, who was a visiting instructor at Duke University before he joined the White House speechwriting team, was fired Friday after a media inquiry about his appearance at the 2016 H.L. Mencken Club conference, where Beattie spoke on a panel alongside Peter Brimelow. Brimelow, founder of the anti-immigrant website Vdare.com, is a “white nationalist” and “regularly publishes works by white supremacists, anti-Semites, and others on the radical right,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, an advocacy group that tracks extremists.

The Trump White House has no vetting of staff whatsoever, obviously. And how you gonna keep them out of the Oval, after they've seen Gorka turn it into a career?