Trump Shares Fan Video Featuring White Nationalist Logo

It's gotta be terribly inconvenient for Donald Trump, scanning Twitter all morning for signs that he's the most wonderful so-called president ever....

And then much of the time when he retweets a person who says he's as awesome as he thinks he is, it turns out to be a Nazi White Nationalist Klansman Rapist or some other thing that people don't like.

Dang it!

This morning Trump retweeted a meme video about all the great things Donald Trump has "accomplished" in his first term (yeah) and the video ended with the lion image above. People on the internet noticed the lion is copied from a now gone White Nationalist Twitter feed. Uh oh!

the image at the end of the video Trump tweeted earlier was popular amongst the fascists of Lion Guard and the white supremacists of Vdare in 2016 pic.twitter.com/XBCWoRblvp — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) August 28, 2019

That's a VDare White Nationalist lion at the end of that video. https://t.co/6Z8n1aLGoP pic.twitter.com/8NlQzSFy54 — Frances Langum (@bluegal) August 29, 2019

It's not an odd coincidence if it keeps happening. Trump loves adoration no matter where the source, and the source over and over again is White Nationalists who want to remove black and brown people from "their homeland." And Republicans are perfectly okay these days with a so-called president who blinks and winks when the White Nationalist lions come out.