Fox Pundit Blames White Nationalist Violence On Democrats

Heather Mac Donald, who recently called diversity a “scourge” to an appreciative Tucker Carlson, proved that Fox News has no problem with white nationalism when she told the appreciative hosts of Fox & Friends that white supremacists are little more than victims of liberal concerns for white privilege.

Cohost Ainsley Earhart, who claims to adore Jesus, opened with a very un-Christian bit of divisive deception: “Since the start of his political career, President Trump has been dogged by accusations of racism by those on the left.”

FACT CHECK: Trump has been accused of racism by many people on the right.

But, clearly, the cohosts saw it as their job to pretend that Trump’s racism is just another conspiracy by the left. Mac Donald was there to help.

“When Trump criticizes people, it’s on the basis of their policies,” Mac Donald proclaimed. “He criticized Rep. Elijah Cummings for presiding over a city that is now experiencing it's highest per capita homicide rate in its history, where children are routinely gunned down on street corners." In reality, Cummings does not “preside over a city.” That is a mayor’s job. Cummings represents his district in the U.S. Congress.

Not one of the cohosts challenged that misrepresentation. They listened raptly as Mac Donald went on to suggest that white supremacy only exists as a natural response to liberals.

MACDONALD: I think they [the left, Democrats] are simply engaged in racial division. They want to see whites as the enemy and the thing that I worry about most is that this is creating a tribal identity politics. It is inevitable that some white people are gonna say, well, if you’re talking about toxic white privilege all the time, toxic white male privilege, and you’re giving us a white identity, we will embrace that, too. And this is going to be a very hard thing to pull back on but it is up to the sources of this false narrative and this dangerous narrative. Those sources being, initially, the left-wing academy that sends this stuff into the mainstream body politic to pull back on this rhetoric.

↓ Story continues below ↓

What a coincidence that Tucker Carlson has expressed the same, “don’t blame white supremacists for white supremacy” sentiment during one of his White Power Hours:

CARLSON: How much of that [hearing about white privilege] are you going to take before you explode at the unfairness of it all? And at that point, why wouldn’t you embrace a racial identity? Everybody else seems to be doing it. That’s a disaster, and it’s not theoretical, by the way.

Kilmeade and Super Duper Christian Earhardt were on board with Mac Donald’s (and Carlson’s) justification for white supremacy. They each interjected, “Right,” as Mac Donald spoke.

Later, Mac Donald suggested that mass shootings by white supremacists, such as the one in El Paso recently, are similarly the fault of the left.

MAC DONALD: To be honest, I think these mass shootings, although they are a minuscule portion of gun homicide in this country, we are giving these alienated young white males who are cut off from family, from traditional sources of meaning, a pariah identity that is going to have some effects.

Watch Mac Donald sound like a Tucker Carlson clone below, from the August 20, 2019 Fox & Friends.

Published with permission of Newshounds.us