Malcolm Nance: Trump Encourages White Nationalist Violence

Malcolm Nance made it clear on AM Joy Sunday: Trump's rhetoric leads to violent behavior from some of his fans. And he knows it.

Joy Ann Reid hosted Nance and Daryle Lamont Jenkins to discuss Trump's hateful rhetoric. She first played a clip of Trump's press gaggle about the Coast Guard officer and White Nationalist Terrorist Christopher Hasson:

TRUMP: I think it is a shame when a thing like that happens. I expressed that but I'm getting a very complete briefing in about two hours. JACKSON: Do you think you bear any responsibility for your language. TRUMP: No, I think my language is very nice. (end video)

Reid then discussed the Coast Guard officer's terrorist plot, and asked Malcolm Nance, "Can you draw a line between the rhetoric of this president and this kind of idea? This manifesto, idea. It is also tied to something separate that is white nationalists and wanting to have a white homeland?"

NANCE: His writings and what he was basing his ideology on was a globalist, white nationalist belief, that there should be these individual knights that arm themselves, like Timothy McVeigh, and take on the establishment of liberals themselves. That was typified by Anders Behring Breivik, a Norwegian who mass-murdered 77,000 people. One by setting off a car bomb in the capital of Norway, then he killed 69 children to "eliminate the next generation of liberal leadership from Norway." He believed he would go out and carry out a run and gun attack where he would kill the liberal leadership of the United States. Granted it might have been a fantasy in his head. The probability of him getting away with that is not good, but it's not zero. That's where the problem lies. He had a side ideology in his head that -- that we're hearing every day. We had the pipe bomber try to do the same thing in a more crude fashion. This was a very dangerous circumstance that we have to be on guard for, all of the time.

Later in the segment Reid played more of Trump's rhetoric, this time at a rally: