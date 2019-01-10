Steve King Wonders When Terms Like 'White Nationalist' Became Offensive?

Above, from "All In" - October 2018. Steve King IS a White Nationalist, the question is, what will the Republican Party DO about it? Likely, nothing.
Steve King is trending again this morning for saying this to The New York Times:
At the same time, he said, he supports immigrants who enter the country legally and fully assimilate because what matters more than race is “the culture of America” based on values brought to the United States by whites from Europe.
“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” Mr. King said. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”
Someone might want to ask those Steve King constituents planning the 2019 Oktoberfest why they don't effing ASSIMILATE already.
Prost? SPEAK ENGLISH!
Steve King is in the news for two other reasons:
Not only has Republican State Senator Randy Feenstra announced he will primary Steve King, but both the GOP Governor, Kim Reynolds, and the State GOP Party have both announced they will not endorse King in the primary. That's huge.
And there's also the effort to expel Steve King from the Congress outright:
