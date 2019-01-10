Steve King Wonders When Terms Like 'White Nationalist' Became Offensive?

Above, from "All In" - October 2018. Steve King IS a White Nationalist, the question is, what will the Republican Party DO about it? Likely, nothing.

Steve King is trending again this morning for saying this to The New York Times:

At the same time, he said, he supports immigrants who enter the country legally and fully assimilate because what matters more than race is “the culture of America” based on values brought to the United States by whites from Europe. “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” Mr. King said. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

Someone might want to ask those Steve King constituents planning the 2019 Oktoberfest why they don't effing ASSIMILATE already.

Prost? SPEAK ENGLISH!

Steve King is in the news for two other reasons:

Not only has Republican State Senator Randy Feenstra announced he will primary Steve King, but both the GOP Governor, Kim Reynolds, and the State GOP Party have both announced they will not endorse King in the primary. That's huge.

The Republican Party of Iowa announces that they will stay neutral in the primary between incumbent Steve King and Randy Feenstra. This is not the tone they've struck for a potential primary challenge to Trump. pic.twitter.com/WTbb1FNDfD — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 9, 2019

And there's also the effort to expel Steve King from the Congress outright:

The US Constitution (Art. 1, Sec. 5) gives the House of Reps the power to expel any member by a 2/3 vote.



At the very least @SpeakerPelosi , there should be censure procedures against Steve King. This racist rhetoric is an affront to Americans that can not be tolerated. https://t.co/SGc2ZRiNoC — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) January 10, 2019