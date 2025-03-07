Whoa, Maria Bartiromo Corrects Trump On His Yo-Yo Tariffs

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo tried to get Trump to "clarify" what he's doing with his yo-yo tariffs.

It's a problem. Not just because the US looks idiotic, but more to Maria's point, CEOs have no idea what's going on or how to plan based on the "president's" policy.



Trump is ushering in the stock market collapse, even shaking up Bartiromo. She approached traitor Trump as gently as she could.

Here is her attempt to get Trump to clarify what the fuck he's doing. Bartiromo even cut Demented Donald off for a second to try and get him to be precise, which is unheard of from the MAGA Queen.

TRUMP: I thought it would be a fair thing to do. And so I gave them a little bit of a break for this short period of time. BARTIROMO: But I asked you about this before. And I know you told me when I asked you, I said, you did use some CA. You put this together. TRUMP: Yeah. BARTIROMO: And yet then you come back and you change it up with these tariffs. And you said to me at that time, I did it because I can. I put an amendment in there. And I said, in six years, I can change it. But I think CEOs want to see predictability. They say, look, I have to speak with shareholders. I've got to make plans for cap- x spending. I can't if it's 20 percent one day and then it's off for a month and it's 25 percent. So can you give us a sense of whether or not we are going to get clarity for the business community? TRUMP: Well, I think so. But, you know, the tariffs could go up as time goes by and they may go up. And, you know, I don't know if it's predictability. BARTIROMO: So that's not clarity... TRUMP: No, I think I think that they say that, you know, it sounds good to say. But for years, the globalists, the big globalists have been ripping off the United States. They've been taking money away from the United States. And all we're doing is getting some of it back.

Trump couldn't answer her question because he has no idea what's he is doing nor does he care to research how tariffs work in the modern world.

Trust me, Trump, "it doesn't sound good."

Imposing draconian tariffs without doing any research on the underlying economic considerations and what that might mean moving forward is unconscionable, but that's how the cockwobbler operates. He is stuck with a thought from the late 1800s and can't shake it.

So everyone suffers, including his big-money CEO's who only care about tax cuts.